Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.17%)
65669.34 -110.92
Nifty (-0.12%)
19551.75 -23.15
Nifty Midcap (-0.02%)
40245.90 -7.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.22%)
5818.25 -12.65
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
44379.55 -152.60
Heatmap

Kovind to hold first meeting of 'One Nation, One Election' panel today

Centre had formed a committee last week to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election,' which envisages the holding of general election and state Assembly elections simultaneously

Ram Nath Kovind

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will hold the first official meeting of the "One Nation, One Election" committee at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The Centre formed an eight-member committee last week to explore the possibility of "One Nation, One Election," which envisages the holding of general election and state Assembly elections simultaneously.

Informing about the decision, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Right now, a committee has been constituted. A report from the committee will come out which will be discussed. The Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous. India is called the mother of democracy, there is always an evolution. I will discuss the agenda of the Special session of Parliament."

Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh were appointed as the members of the committee.

Chowdhury later declined to serve on the panel, saying its "terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions".

BJP welcomed the "One Nation, One Election" move and said that it is the necessity of the day, adding that the money spent on elections and that money can be used for welfare schemes.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

One nation, one election: All you need to know about simultaneous elections

Diminishing world of Adhir Chowdhury

'One Nation, One Election': Govt sets up panel under ex-President Kovind

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

SC set aside notification for Ladakh hill council polls, orders new process

SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea for protection in Manipur FIRs case

'President of Bharat': Here is what the SC said on renaming India in 2020

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 20 Best Quotes of lord Krishna on Spirituality

Special Protection Group Director Arun Kumar Sinha passes away at 61


Shah wrote a letter to Law Commission Chairman BS Chauhan, batting for the "One Nation One Election" system. In his letter, he emphasised that the Model Code of Conduct impedes the government's developmental work with multiple elections happening throughout the year.

In the letter, written in Hindi, the BJP chief cited the examples of Indonesia, Sweden, South Africa, Belgium and Italy, where simultaneous elections have proved to be successful. Shah further elucidated how One Nation One Election is not a kin to the Indian electoral system.

Shah said that in India, elections keep taking place throughout the year in one state or the other, usually in one five-year Lok Sabha; on average, five to seven states go for assembly elections each year along with polls for local bodies.

"Due to the present process of elections, a situation is created where the entire country is always in the election mode whether at national, state or local administration level due to which the national treasury has to take a huge load for the smooth conduct of these periodic polls. This expenditure can be cut down by holding all such elections simultaneously in five years," Shah said.

With five states going to the polls later this year and a few more to go to the polls with the General Elections due in 2024, there is speculation that "One Nation, One Election" could soon become a reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has several times pitched the idea of "One Nation, One Election". In November 2020, while addressing a conference of presiding officers, he said, "One nation, one election is not only a subject of debate but a necessity for India. There is an election in India every month, which hampers development."

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Ram Nath Kovind one nation one election BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon