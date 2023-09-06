Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 20 Best Quotes of lord Krishna on Spirituality

India will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with great enthusiasm because it is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna's birthday. On September 6 and 7, devotees of Lord Krishna will observe the festival.

On this day, people go to temples, fast, dress in traditional clothes, decorate their homes and places of worship, and put in Krishna idols. Likewise, the festivals are inadequate without Dahi handi, or makhan, which is hung at a level. In India, individuals gather and compete to break this earthen pot. To make this day additional special, here are a few best quotes and wishes to share to your friends and family.

Happy Janmashtami 2023: 20 Wishes and Quotes on Spirituality

1. “Karmanyevadhikaras te ma phaleshu kadachana”- You are entitled to work, but never to its output.

2. “Sarvadharman parityajya mam ekam sharanam vraja”- Forsake all types of religion and simply give up unto Me.





3. "Sattva-samshuddhih samo damaH samaH shauchaM kshhamaa"- Sattva (goodness) is characterised by mental and physical purity, self-control, forgiveness, and cleanliness.

4. “Yogah karmasu kaushalam”- Flawlessness in action is yoga.

5. “Samatvam yoga uchyate”- Yoga is supposed to be the equity of the brain.

6. “Man-mana bhava mad-bhakto mad-yaji mam namaskuru”-Continuously think about Me, become My devotee, pray Me and offer your homage unto Me.

7. “Yatra yogeshwarah Krishno yatra partho dhanurdharah”- Any place there is Krishna, the lord of yoga, and any place there is Arjuna, the wielder of the bow, there will be thriving, triumph, happiness, and ethical quality.

8. “Sama-duhkha-sukham dhiram somritatvaya kalpate”-Immortality is attained by the steady-minded person who is neither elated by happiness nor distressed by sorrow.

9. “Yogasthah kuru karmani sangam tyaktva dhananjaya”- Play out your duty and leave attachment to progress or disappointment. Such uniformity of the psyche is called yoga.

10. “Api chet suduracharo bhajate mam ananya-bhak, sādhur eva sa mantavyah samyag vyavasito hi sah”- One is to be considered saintly even if he commits the most abominable acts if he is engaged in devotional service because he is properly situated in his determination.





11. "Na hi kalyana-krit kashchid durgatim tata gachhati"- One who performs great deeds never reaches a terrible conclusion, either in this world or in the future.

12. “Bhakti-yogena sevate sa gunan sama-tityaitaan brahma-bhuyaya kalpate”- One who prays Me with pure dedication rises above the three methods of material nature and becomes qualified for liberation.

13. “Tam vidyad duhkha-samyoga viyogam yoga-samjnitam”-That understanding which considers unattached activity and separation from all material responses as the most elevated strict rule of yoga.

14. “Dhyanenatmani pashyanti kechid atmanam atmana”-Some see the Self inside themselves by the act of meditation.

15. “Jnanam karma cha kartavyam avarishtam cha sarvatha”-Information and activity should be adjusted in all conditions.

16. “Uddhared atmanatmanam natmanam avasadayet”-The wise must lift and hoist themselves independently. They shouldn't bring themselves down.

17. “Ityaham vaikunthe yoginam paradhanam hitarthatah”-I, who discuss the Gita, am continuously staying in the spiritual domain of Vaikuntha for the welfare of the devotees.

18. “Svakarmana tam abhyarchya siddhim vindati manavah”-By loving the Lord through one's own occupation, one achieves flawlessness.

19. “Ma te vyathaa ma cha vyathaa he bhagavan samshayam krutam”-O Lord, eliminate uncertainty from my brain, and free me from all tensions.

20. “Sarva dharman parityajya mam ekam sharanam vraja”-Surrender every remaining duties and give up to Me alone.

Janmashtami 2023: Overview





Janmashtami, a significant Hindu festival, is just around the corner. The day also goes by the names Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, or Srijayanti. It is the anniversary of Lord Krishna's birth, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. On this day, devotees of Lord Krishna congregate in temples to pay homage to the God and ask for his blessings.

As indicated by Vedic chronology, this year will observe Lord Krishna's 5250th birthday celebration. The greatest Janmashtami festivities are held in Vrindavan, Mathura and Dwarka where Lord Krishna is expected to be born and spend his grown up years.

How to celebrate Janmashtami?

On Janmashtami, devotees get up early in the morning, take a bath, wear fresh garments, and mark with fast. They also pray to lord Krishna to look for his progress. Individuals embellish their homes with flowers, diyas and lights, while temples are perfectly decorated and lit.

The temples of Mathura and Vrindavan witness the most brilliant celebrations as Krishna is expected to be born and spend his growing years there. Devotees perform Raslila to reproduce incidents from Krishna's life and to celebrate his affection for Radha, and since Krishna was born at 12 am, an idol of a newborn child Krishna is washed and put in a cradle around then.