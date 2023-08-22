Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Also Read

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

230 BJP MLAs begin constituency visits to boost party prospects in MP polls

Digvijaya Singh faces flak over 'BJP planning Nuh-like riots in MP' remark

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah