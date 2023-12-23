Land for job scam: Tejashwi allowed to travel to Australia, New Zealand

A Delhi court has allowed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, an accused in an alleged land-for-job scam in the railways, to travel abroad from January 6 to 18, 2024.

Special judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed Yadav's plea to travel to Australia and New Zealand on an official visit.

The court has directed him to furnish a deposit of Rs 25 lakh. The purpose of the visit is related to the construction of roads and bridges as part of the Six-lane Ganga Bridge Project, funded by the Asian Development Bank and the State Government of Bihar.

He is to travel to Australia and New Zealand for an official visit from January 6 to 18, 2024.

It was submitted by the counsel for Yadav that he shall be leading a team of four senior government officials and 16 engineers of the Road Construction Department of the State of Bihar.

The court has allowed him to renew his passport for one year.

However, the counsel prayed that the passport be permitted to be renewed for the full tenure of 10 years, as Yadav is required to undertake frequent visits to various countries and inconvenience is caused by the short-term renewal of the passport.