Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Land for job scam: Tejashwi allowed to travel to Australia, New Zealand

He is to travel to Australia and New Zealand for an official visit from January 6 to 18, 2024

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Patna.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court has allowed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, an accused in an alleged land-for-job scam in the railways, to travel abroad from January 6 to 18, 2024.
Special judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed Yadav's plea to travel to Australia and New Zealand on an official visit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The court has directed him to furnish a deposit of Rs 25 lakh. The purpose of the visit is related to the construction of roads and bridges as part of the Six-lane Ganga Bridge Project, funded by the Asian Development Bank and the State Government of Bihar.
He is to travel to Australia and New Zealand for an official visit from January 6 to 18, 2024.
It was submitted by the counsel for Yadav that he shall be leading a team of four senior government officials and 16 engineers of the Road Construction Department of the State of Bihar.
The court has allowed him to renew his passport for one year.
However, the counsel prayed that the passport be permitted to be renewed for the full tenure of 10 years, as Yadav is required to undertake frequent visits to various countries and inconvenience is caused by the short-term renewal of the passport.

Also Read

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

AUS vs NZ Highlights, World Cup 2023: Ravindra's ton in vain, Australia win

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11: Surya makes his ODI World Cup debut

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

After Punia, Deaflympics gold winner Virender Singh to return Padma Shri

AAP to take legal opinion on fresh ED summons to Kejriwal: Gopal Rai

Ram Mandir opening to be discussed at BJP office bearers' meeting today

Govt only contemplating lifting ban on Hijab: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Land-for-jobs scam: Fresh ED summons to Tejashwi, asked to appear on Jan 5

Topics : Tejashwi Yadav India Australia New Zealand Job fraud Fake jobs court orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon