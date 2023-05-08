close

Land transfer for Rajiv Gandhi Schools going on at fast pace: Officials

The DC said that the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Scheme is one of the flagship schemes of the state government

Press Trust of India Hamirpur (HP)
Representative Image

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
The process of transferring land to the Education Department for the construction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in the five assembly constituencies here is going on at a fast pace, officials said on Monday.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that the land transfer process for the day boarding schools in the five assembly constituencies of the Hamirpur district -- Hamirpur, Nadaun, Sujanpur, Barsar and Bhoranj -- is being completed on a priority basis.

The land has been transferred to the Education Department in most of the cases while the work on the remaining ones will be completed at the earliest, he said.

The administration is hopeful that the classes in the new schools would start from the next academic session, Bairwa said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from the Nadaun assembly constituency represents the Hamirpur district.

The DC said that the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Scheme is one of the flagship schemes of the state government.

Under this scheme, one day-boarding school with modern facilities is to be constructed in every assembly constituency. There are 68 assembly constituencies in the state, he said.

These schools are to be opened at Kohdra in Badsar, Amlaihad in Nadaun, Chamiyana in Sujanpur, Karha in Bhoranj and Kaller Dtila in Hamirpur assembly constituencies respectively.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said that blocks of pre-nursery to fifth class would be constructed in the first phase with a target of completion in 18 months.

Modern facilities will be provided for the children for better personality development, which will instil self-confidence in them and will equip them in a better way for meeting future challenges, he had added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajiv Gandhi Schools Himachal Pradesh

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

