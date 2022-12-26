JUST IN
2022: Pramod Sawant continues as Goa CM, international airport added
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Mahatma Gandhi | Jawaharlal Nehru

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers here on Monday morning.

He visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Rahul Gandhi also visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

The Congress leader had initially planned to pay homage to the former prime ministers on Saturday after his Bharat Jodo Yatra march but later rescheduled it to Monday morning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 10:14 IST

