Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Former Congress president visited the memorials of and several former prime ministers here on Monday morning.

He visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, and .

also visited Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, and Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal.

The Congress leader had initially planned to pay homage to the former prime ministers on Saturday after his Bharat Jodo Yatra march but later rescheduled it to Monday morning.

