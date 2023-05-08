close

Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur, security upped at Myanmar border

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his supervision and support to help improve the situation in the violence-hit state

Press Trust of India Imphal
Manipur Protests

Manipur Protests

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Life was crawling back to somewhat normal in violence-hit Manipur on Monday as people came out of their homes to buy essential items with the curfew being relaxed for a few hours in the morning, officials said.

Drones and helicopters continued a close watch over the state and its border with Myanmar, while personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches in different areas that have been rocked by ethnic violence over the last few days, they said.

Over 100 columns of the Army have been deployed in the state after the violence broke out on Wednesday, and along with Assam Rifles, paramilitary and state police, around 10,000 security personnel are on the ground to maintain the law and order situation, officials said.

The employment of aviation assets was being intensified, a defence spokesperson said, adding that Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters have been pressed into action for surveillance not only in the hinterland but also along the India-Myanmar Border.

"Use of the third dimension is of utmost importance in modern military warfare. It gives the security forces a major edge to not only carry out effective surveillance of anti-national elements but also target elements that may harm important installations," he said.

"Employment of these assets is giving a major fillip to the effectiveness of Army and Assam Rifles," he added.

The security at the international border was heightened to prevent any misadventure by Manipur Vally-based insurgent groups from camps on the other side, the spokesperson said.

The ethnic clashes broke out on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the death of at least 54 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and moved to military garrisons, officials said.

The curfew, imposed after the violence broke out, was relaxed from 5 am to 8 am in Imphal West district and some other parts of the state to allow people buy essential items. People came out in large numbers to buy vegetables, groceries and medicines.

Vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, were also seen on the road in Imphal in the early hours. Long queues of cars and other vehicles were seen outside petrol pumps in different parts of the state, including the epicentre, Churachandpur.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his supervision and support to help improve the situation in the violence-hit state.

"I have been constantly in touch with the office of the Home Minister to monitor the situation and ensure that no further violence takes place in the state," he said.

"The paramilitary and state forces have been doing an exemplary job in controlling the violence and bringing the state back to normalcy. I also appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Myanmar Curfew

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

