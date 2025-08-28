Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Large cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Large cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur's Kangpokpi

In another operation in the vicinity of Kotzim village, security forces recovered a carbine, a single-barrel rifle, three improvised mortars, two hand grenades, and three pull-mechanism rifles

Security, Manipur Security

Two militants were also apprehended in the state during the last 24 hours. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Thursday.

In an operation conducted in the forest between Maohing and Changoubung village on Wednesday, an American M16 rifle along with its magazine having 10 rounds, a .303 rifle, two Colt Machine Guns or CMGs, three pistols, a .22 rifle, six bolt action rifles, two short-barreled rifles, three improvised projectile launchers, two hand grenades, and four radio sets were among the items recovered.

In another operation in the vicinity of Kotzim village, security forces recovered a carbine, a single-barrel rifle, three improvised mortars, two hand grenades, and three pull-mechanism rifles, police said.

 

Meanwhile, a man was arrested from the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district for his involvement in extortion of truckers and commercial establishments, smuggling, and supplying arms to militants.

The accused, identified as V Shiva alias Ishwar Pandey (36), was arrested from ward 4, police said.

Also Read

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Influx of outsiders from Myanmar 'real, ongoing': Ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Manipur Governor

Manipur Governor Bhalla to hold additional charge as Nagaland Governor

borders, politics

Politics straddling borders: Bipartisan engagement key for Northeastpremium

Ajay Kumar, UPSC Chairman

Law and order situation improved, under control in Manipur: Governor

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Militants arrested for illegal activities in Manipur's Bishnupur district

Two militants were also apprehended in the state during the last 24 hours.

Sarangthem Ibomcha Meitei, 22, was arrested from his residence in Itham Wangma in Imphal East district. He was a member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup.

Suraj Oinam, 23, was arrested from Lamshang in Imphal West district. He was an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

LIVE news updates: Russian drone and missile strike on Kyiv leaves 3 dead, 24 injured

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Delhi colleges, including DU's JMC receive hoax bomb threat emails

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

Palghar building collapse: Death toll climbs to 15 after more bodies found

baba Ramdev, Ramdev

Ramdev calls for boycott of American products over 50% US tariffs on India

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

India may ease Chinese FDI rules as relations with Beijing improve

Topics : Manipur northeast Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon