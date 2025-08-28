LIVE news updates: Russian drone and missile strike on Kyiv leaves 3 dead, 24 injured
BS Web Team New Delhi
A large-scale Russian drone and missile strike on Ukraine’s capital early Thursday killed at least three people and injured 24, according to local authorities.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s city administration, said preliminary information indicated that a 14-year-old girl was among the dead. He noted that the toll was expected to rise.
A five-storey residential building in the Darnytskyi district was directly hit, with “everything destroyed,” Tkachenko stated. Another strike in central Kyiv left a major road covered with shattered glass.
Authorities reported that more than 20 locations across the capital were affected. Rescue teams were deployed to free people trapped beneath the rubble.
Thursday’s assault marked the first major combined Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv since US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska earlier this month to discuss an end to the three-year war in Ukraine.
Although diplomatic efforts appeared to gather momentum after the meeting, few details have emerged on the next steps.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pressing for tougher US sanctions to cripple Russia’s economy if Putin fails to show genuine commitment to ending the conflict.
11:00 AM
Trump administration to change H1B programme, Green Card process: US secretary of commerce
The Trump administration is planning to change the H1B programme, the most sought after non-immigrant visa among Indian IT professionals, and also bring changes to the Green Card process, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said. “I'm involved in changing the H1B programme. We're going to change that programme, because that's terrible,” Lutnick said in an interview to Fox News on Tuesday.
10:46 AM
CDC director Susan Monarez is out after less than month on job
The director of the nation's top public health agency is out after less than one month in the job, and several top agency leaders have resigned. “Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people,” the US Department of Health and Human Services wrote in a social media post Wednesday.
10:40 AM
Putin, Kim Jong Un among 26 foreign leaders to take part in China's V-Day parade
Twenty-six foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will attend China's V-Day commemorations on September 3, China announced on Thursday. The presence of foreign leaders at the parade in what Beijing describes as the “war of resistance against Japanese aggression in World War II” has become a diplomatic spat between Japan and China after Tokyo urged the world leaders to refrain from attending, saying it has “anti-Japanese overtones”.
10:33 AM
Amit Shah to arrive in Assam on two-day visit, take stock of BJP organisation
Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday to take stock of the party's organisation ahead of the assembly elections, which would be due next year. After reaching Guwahati, Shah will attend a meeting of the state BJP's core committee, and later have dinner with party members.
"He will discuss the preparation for the forthcoming Assam assembly elections, which is very important for the party. The home minister takes a keen interest in it," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:33 AM IST