Home / India News / Manipur Governor Bhalla to hold additional charge as Nagaland Governor

Manipur Governor Bhalla to hold additional charge as Nagaland Governor

The President has appointed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also to oversee Nagaland after the passing of Governor La Ganesan

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla | Image: X

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been assigned additional charge as the Governor of Nagaland, a statement from the President’s office said on Saturday.
 
Vacancy after La Ganesan’s demise
 
The post fell vacant following the death of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. He passed away on Friday at the age of 80 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, according to a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima.
 
"Consequent upon the demise of Shri La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, the President of India has appointed Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties," the President’s office stated.
 

Topics : Ajay Kumar Bhalla Nagaland Manipur

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

