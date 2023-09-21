close
Sensex (-0.51%)
66457.60 -343.24
Nifty (-0.40%)
19820.90 -80.50
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40617.90 + 74.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5803.60 -5.20
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
45232.60 -152.00
LIVE: Nashik onion traders go on indefinite strike, govt orders action

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

New Delhi
onions, market, prices, retailers, hoarding, traders

Onion traders have said that they suspended auctions in all agriculture produce market committees in Nashik district of Maharashtra and their protest will continue indefinitely, a development raising the fear of shortage of the kitchen staple in retail markets and hike in prices. An office-bearer of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association (NDOTA) said on Wednesday they were protesting against the Union government's recent move to increase export duty on onions up to 40 per cent, which will remain in force till December 31.

On the occasion of 'Nuakhai', Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed financial assistance to 4.4 million farmer families under KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) Scheme for Rabi Crop season. According to a press statement from the Chief Minister's Office, "An amount of Rs 2000 has been transferred to the bank account of each farmer's family, which includes 42,88,000 small and marginal farmers, 68,750 landless farmers."

After US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, took a ride in a 'zero noise, zero-emission and 100 per cent electric bus', saying such modes of public transport "can change the world!", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the electric buses in the national capital are more than just vehicles and are, in fact, "a step towards a cleaner, quieter, and greener future". He also thanked the US Ambassador for his support for green and sustainable transportation.

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

