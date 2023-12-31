Latest LIVE: AAP's National Executive meeting to be held virtually today

Aam Aadmi Party's National Executive and National Council meeting will be held virtually today, the party said on Saturday. The meeting comes a day after party chief Arvind Kejriwal returns from his 10-day Vipassana session. The meeting is significant as it is being held amidst the third notice issued to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the Delhi excise policy case. According to official sources, Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the central agency on January 3rd concerning the ongoing investigation into the excise policy scam.

Days after a blast took place near the Israeli embassy in the national capital, Delhi Police has now registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown people and has quizzed six suspects, officials said on Saturday. According to an official, it has been decided to hand over the case to the Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, to "dig out the deeper conspiracy". The blast occurred on December 26 in the area between the boundary walls of a house on plot number 4 -- Nanda's House -- and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road. The area has bushes, plants, and trees and no CCTV camera.

After witnessing three years of strict Coronavirus pandemic measures, China will now ease the visa requirements for travellers coming in from the United States. The move comes as the latest effort by China to attract foreign travellers since it reopened its border earlier this year. Starting January 1, American tourists will no longer need to submit round-trip air tickets, proof of hotel reservations, itineraries or invitations to China, according to a notice posted online Friday by the Chinese Embassy in Washington.