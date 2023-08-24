Confirmation

LIVE: PM expresses gratitude to leaders for wishes on Chandrayaan landing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to world leaders for their wishes on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on Moon. The prime minister in reply to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's wishes said the milestone is not just India's pride but a beacon of human endeavor and perseverance.

After a historic soft landing by the Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the Moon, the Indian diaspora erupted in celebrations at Times Square in New York City. Members of the Indian diaspora were seen dancing to drum rolls and immersing in unbridled joy as the country became the first in the world to land on the uncharted lunar south face.

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

