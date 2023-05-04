Latest LIVE: Delhi witnesses unusual fog in it's otherwise hottest month

close

LIVE: Delhi witnesses unusual fog in it's otherwise hottest month

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
Delhi experienced an unusual spell of shallow fog on Thursday morning, leaving residents surprised. Such weather conditions are not typical for May which is the hottest month of the year in the city with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday. The encounter erupted in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri's Drach area after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists, IANS reported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cast his vote in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections in Gorakhpur and urged people to exercise their franchise to empower their municipal body.

"Today exercised my franchise in Gorakhpur for Municipal Elections-2023. Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered. Long live Mother India," CM Yogi tweeted in Hindi.

Voting is underway in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Delhi Fog weather forecasts Municipal polls Today News Election news

First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

