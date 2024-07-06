Latest LIVE: Hathras stampede main suspect Devprakash Madhukar surrenders, says Advocate AP Singh

Devprakash Madhukar, the main suspect in the Hathras stampede that killed 121 individuals, has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police, his Advocate AP Singh said in a video message on Friday, ANI reported. Advocate AP Singh said, "Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organiser has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police. We have handed him over to the SIT and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now a thorough investigation can be done...His health should be taken care of, he is a heart patient and nothing wrong should happen to him..."



Amid suspicion over his candidature, US President Joe Biden on Friday asserted that he is the presidential nominee of the Democratic party. Biden reiterated that he is in the race and will win the election again as he sought to clear all the doubts about the future of his candidacy for the November 5 elections. However, other news reports suggest that Biden's latest comments may not be sufficient to calm democrats who are wary of Biden since his disappointing performance in the debate with Trump.



President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, July 5, conferred 10 Kirti Chakras, including seven posthumously, to personnel of the Army and paramilitary forces for displaying indomitable courage and extraordinary valour in the line of duty. Notably, Kirti Chakra is India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.