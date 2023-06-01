Latest LIVE news: PM Modi to meet Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Thursday

Prime Minister Modi will meet Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at Hyderabad house today. The Nepal Prime Minister is on a four-day visit to India to further strengthen the age-old bilateral ties with India. This is Prachanda's first visit to India since he assumed office in December 2022. He is visiting India on PM Modi's invitation.

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba sector around 2.50 am, they said.