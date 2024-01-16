LIVE: PM to inaugurate apex training institute, visit Lepakshi temple in AP
BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE news updates: On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district and also travel to the famous Lepakshi temple. PM Modi will visit different departments at NACIN, plant saplings there and also engage in converstion with construction workers. A state government press stated that Modi will reach Palasamudram on Tuesday afternoon release. PM Modi will also present an accreditation certificate to NACIN and deliver an address. NACIN is an institute under the aegis of the Government of India, which procives capacity building in the field of indirect taxes, offer training to officers from various countries in customs, drug laws and environment protection.Former US President' Donald Trump has secured victory in Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses.Trump's win on Monday night gives him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as the contest moves to New Hampshire. Trump's biggest primary rivals are Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Both are targeting a second-place finish in Iowa that would give them at least some momentum heading into future races.Iowa is seen by analysts as crucial for cull the candidates and giving those left a jumping-off point for the rest of the race.Trump has a commanding lead that his rivals have been unable to blunt as he takes his momentum into New Hampshire in eight days. Iowa residents bundled into more than 1,600 voting locations across the state, facing sub-zero temperatures in a winter storm that compelling candidates to cancel events at the last minute.
Around 30 flights departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed and 17 were cancelled because of cold weather conditions, airport officials said. The minimum temperature dipped to 5 degrees Celsius. Many passengers had to wait at the airport with their luggage as their flights kept getting delayed.
9:46 AM
Iran launching missile attacks on "spy headquarters" in Iraq
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have begun launching missile attacks on multiple "terrorist" targets in Syria and in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, state media said on Tuesday.
A statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was reported by the official IRNA news agency, stating that the attacks destroyed "a spy headquarters" and a "gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Arbil.
9:40 AM
'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' update: Congress' Rahul Gandhi to visit Kohima War Memorial today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will continue his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Kohima, Nagaland. He will visit the Kohima War Memorial today. He will talk to journalists at 1:00 pm.
9:35 AM
Donald Trump secures win in Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses
The former president's win on Monday night gives him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as the contest moves to New Hampshire. Iowa is seen by analysts as crucial to cull the field of candidates and giving those left a jumping-off point for the rest of the race.
9:18 AM
PM Modi to unveil apex training institute, visit Lepakshi temple in AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district and also travel to the famous Lepakshi temple. PM Modi will visit different departments at NACIN, plant saplings there and also engage in converstion with construction workers.
