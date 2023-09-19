LIVE: Canada expels Indian diplomat as it probes links to Nijjar's death
BS Web Team New Delhi
Canada said it was expelling a top Indian diplomat Monday as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that India's government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist. Trudeau said in Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into the allegations after Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia.
Topics : Justin Trudeau Arvind Kejriwal Joe Biden Canada India-Canada Khalistan issue Delhi government workers welfare schemes Donald Trump US presidential elections electric cars Today News
First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 7:43 AM IST