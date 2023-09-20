LIVE: Siddaramaiah reaches Delhi to attend meeting on Cauvery water dispute
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Amid the ongoing Cauvery River water-sharing dispute, Karanataka chief minister Siddaramaiah reached Delhi late Tuesday night. Siddaramaiah's arrival in the national capital comes ahead of a meeting that is slated to be held today and will be attended by Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, MPs and ministers from his state. Apart from the Cauvery dispute, state projects pending before the Central government and drought relief issues will also be discussed. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Justin Trudeau Narendra Modi Amit Shah Arvind Kejriwal Siddaramaiah Cauvery water row Karnataka Tamil Nadu Congress BJP India-Canada
First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:49 AM IST