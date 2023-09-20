LIVE: Siddaramaiah reaches Delhi to attend meeting on Cauvery water dispute

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Amid the ongoing Cauvery River water-sharing dispute, Karanataka chief minister Siddaramaiah reached Delhi late Tuesday night. Siddaramaiah's arrival in the national capital comes ahead of a meeting that is slated to be held today and will be attended by Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, MPs and ministers from his state. Apart from the Cauvery dispute, state projects pending before the Central government and drought relief issues will also be discussed. ...Read More

No article available in this category.