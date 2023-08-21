Latest LIVE: President Murmu to be on three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive on a three-day visit to Goa on Tuesday during which she will address members of the legislative assembly and also participate in the Goa University's convocation ceremony, a government official said. On Tuesday, she will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji and also attend a civic reception in the Raj Bhavan, the official said.

