LIVE: AAP to stage protest outside BJP HQ today after Sanjay Singh's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital on Thursday in protest over the arrest of its Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam. "If the Bharatiya Janata Party thinks that it can win elections by 'using' central agencies on the basis of power and imposing dictatorship, then history is the witness that the public gives a reply", said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai while addressing the media.

