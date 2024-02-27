LIVE: Indian diplomats were 'threatened, intimidated' In Canada, says EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday stated that India expects action against the culprits involved in last year's attacks on its high commission in London and consulate in San Francisco as well as those involved in threatening the Indian diplomats in Canada. Jaishankar explained that India had to suspend issuance of visas in Canada as its diplomats were repeatedly "threatened and intimidated in many ways" and we "got very little comfort from the Canadian system that time".India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to the Canadian citizens in September last year. This came days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The visa services were resumed after a brief period of time.

US President Joe Biden stated he hopes to have a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza by next Monday as the two sides appeared to close in on a deal during talks in Qatar. Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told news agency Reuters on Monday that any ceasefire agreement would require "securing an end to the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation, the returning of the displaced, the entry of aid, shelter equipment, and rebuilding". The negotiations between the two sides also aim to broker the release of hostages.A collision between a jeep and a pick-up truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district left at least six dead and several others injured. The accident took place near the district's Sughar Chhapra area. Four in critical condition were referred to Varanasi, while the rest of the injured were taken to the district hospital.