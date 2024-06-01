LIVE: Mother of teen involved in Pune Porsche crash arrested, to be produced in court today
From the latest developments in Pune Porsche crash to PM Modi urging voters to ensure record turnout in the last phase of LS elections, catch all LIVE updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Pune Porsche crash: The mother of the minor who is accused in the Pune car accident, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals has now been arrested, a police official said. The mother has been arrested for exchanging her blood sample with that of her son. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed her arrest. This comes days after the minor's grandfather was also arrested for asking their driver to take blame for the crime.
United States' President Joe Biden on Friday asked former President Donald Trump to respect the justice system, after he was found guilty on all 34 counts in the hush money trial case. Biden further advised Trump to not display reckless and dangerous behaviour on the verdict of a jury that found him guilty of falsifying business records
As India begins voting in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also in the fray today, urged voters to ensure a record turnout. Taking to X, former Twitter, he wrote, "Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative." Polling is being held in 57 seats, including in all constituencies of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh besides a few in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
9:16 AM
Lok Sabha elections: Kangana Ranaut casts vote from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
9:03 AM
US President Biden asks Trump to respect judicial system after he was found guilty in hush money case
9:03 AM
Lok Sabha elections phase 7: As voting begins, PM Modi urges voters to participate in large numbers
9:02 AM
Pune Porsche crash: Mother of minor accused in accident arrested, to be produced in court today
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 8:59 AM IST