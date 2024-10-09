LIVE news: PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 7600 crore on Wednesday through video conference, as per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the upgradation of Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region, the statement added. In line with his commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all, the Prime Minister will launch the operationalization of 10 Government Medical Colleges in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). While enhancing the undergraduate and postgraduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people, the release mentioned.
The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in the South 24 Parganas district's Kultuli area, an official said. The SIT will be led by Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali, he said. "We want to assure the locals of our commitment to ensuring justice and punishing those responsible for this crime," the official said on Tuesday.
More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits against TikTok on Tuesday, saying that the popular short-form video app is designed to be addictive to kids and harms their mental health. The lawsuits stem from a national investigation into TikTok, which was launched in March 2022 by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from many states, including New York, California, Kentucky and New Jersey.
9:44 AM
Asia's largest imaging Cherenkov telescope inaugurated in Ladakh
The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory, the largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia, has been inaugurated at Hanle in Ladakh, giving a boost to scientific research. Located at an altitude of 4,300 metres, it is also the highest of its kind telescope in the world, a statement said here on Tuesday. It was inaugurated on October 4 by Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty.
9:43 AM
Haryana elections: Uchana Kalan sees lowest margin of 32 votes, gap of 98,000 votes in Ferozepur Jhirka
The Uchana Kalan seat in Haryana saw one of the fiercest electoral encounters with BJP's Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri defeating Congress candidate Brijendra Singh by just 32 votes. According to poll results declared Tuesday, the margin of 32 votes was the lowest margin among the 90 assembly segments where polling took place on October 5.
9:41 AM
India, US prioritise to support each others' hydrogen missions: USISPF
As the two largest democracies in the world, the US and India are uniquely positioned to lead the global charge in addressing climate change through innovative clean energy solutions where hydrogen is a key element, US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said on Tuesday on the occasion of Hydrogen Day.
9:41 AM
UCC draft committee puts final seal, will submit report to CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Committee Chairman Shatrughan Singh, told news agency ANI that the committee has put its final seal on the UCC Rules and in the coming week or ten days, the committee will hand it over to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
9:08 AM
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the upgradation of Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7,000 crore.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress Bhupinder Hooda Haryana election Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Israel-Palestine
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:16 AM IST