LIVE: 16 dead, 10 rescued as Vadodara boat capsizes, PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the immediate relatives of the deceased. The injured would be provided an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000.





Four people were killed on Thursday as violence continues to plague the northeastern state, news agency PTI reported. The victims included a man and his 60-year-old father. and the incident took place at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou.

Indian Express reported that the dead were identified as Oinam Bamaljao and his son Oinam Manitomba, and Thiyam Somen and Ningthoujam Neta. Manipur has been affected due to violent clashes between Meitieis and Kukis since May last year and over 180 people have been killed. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, met the injured at SSG Hospital in Vadodara.

At least 16 people, including 14 schoolchildren and two teachers, were killed after a boat overturned in the Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday, according to a report by Mint. The boat was carrying 27 students, who were on a picnic, officials said. Meanwhile, 10 children have been rescued so far. Police said that they will file a missing report after the search is over at 10 am on Friday morning.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set unveil Boeing’s world-class engineering and technology innovation campus at Devanahalli near Kempegowda International Airport today. The new campus which PM Modi would inaugurate is said to be the largest such Boeing facility outside the US. He will also take part in the inaugural function of “Khelo India” in Tamil Nadu.