LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale struck Antofagasta in Chile on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said. No tsunami warning has been issued so far, news agency AFP reported. The epicentre of the tremor was located 265 km east of the coastal city of Antofagasta, at a depth of 126 km. Chile is situated in the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes.



In his speech to accept the nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate on Thursday, Donald Trump stated that it is time to start expecting and demanding the best leadership in the world, leadership that is bold, dynamic, relentless, and fearless. “Tonight, I ask for your partnership, for your support, and I am humbly asking for your vote. Every day, I will strive to honour the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down," Trump said, nearly a week after he survived an attempt on his life. "To all of the forgotten men and women who have been neglected, abandoned, and left behind, you will be forgotten no longer. We will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win," he said.

US President Joe Biden is expected to make a major announcement on his re-election bid, with several senior Democratic leaders suggesting that he leave the race following his disastrous debate performance, a failed assassination attempt on his rival Donald Trump, his poor health, and falling poll numbers, according to media reports.“Several people close to President Biden said on Thursday that they believe he has begun to accept the idea that he may not be able to win in November and may have to drop out of the race, bowing to the growing demands of many anxious members of his party,” The New York Times reported.