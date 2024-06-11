LIVE news: Mercury rises to 43.4 degrees Celsius, fresh heatwave expected to hit Delhi



The violent disturbance in Manipur’s Jiribam district has caused the displacement of around 2,000 people, which has led to security forces to put the neighbouring Cachar district in Assam on high alert. Around 1,000 people have sought shelter in Cachar and the numbers continue to grow, Kaushik Rai, a legislator from Assam’s Lakhipur constituency said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi rose for the second straight day on Monday, with the IMD forecasting that the mercury will rise to 45 degrees Celsius in a couple of days. Sizzling at a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius, Narela was the hottest area in Delhi, followed by Najafgarh at 46.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, was at 43.4 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal, up from 42.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 41.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday.Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hit out at the Central government after it authorised the release of tax devolution to states for June, calling the move "third-rate PR" trying to pass off what is legitimately due to states as some "prasad" being distributed. The Centre on June 10 gave the nod for the release of tax devolution of Rs 1,39,750 crore to states for June. “The Finance Ministry has just announced what is being billed as a major tax devolution to states. Undoubtedly this has been done at the behest of the one-third PM…Tax devolutions to states are no special favours being done by men of non-biological origin. This is third-rate PR trying to pass off what is legitimately due to states as some prasad being distributed,” Ramesh wrote in a post on X.