LIVE: Central government's high-level committee on exam reforms to meet today amid NEET row

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said his Republican Party of India (A) supports conducting a caste census in the country and believes some way should be found for it. "My party demands that some way should be found because once the caste-based census is done, we will know the percentage of every caste in the population," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

The Union education ministry's high-level committee on exam reforms and reviewing functioning of the National Testing Agency is scheduled to meet today. Amid a raging controversy over irregularities in competitive exams, the ministry on Saturday notified a seven-member commitee chaired by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan to conduct examinations in a transparent and smooth manner through the National Testing Agency (NTA). The panel is expected to look at the existing security protocols on the setting of the papers and other processes for different examinations. The panel is also tasked with making recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system.The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that forty-eight per cent of students who were scheduled to retake the NEET-UG today did not turn up. 1,563 students who were given grace marks were eligible to take the retest today after the Supreme Court had passed an order, the NTA said. Seven exam centres were ope in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh. Data showed that of the total, 813 (52 per cent) gave the retest and 750 skipped.