LIVE: Corruption increased every time Congress came to power, says Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka saying that corruption increased every time the grand old party came to power. Addressing a public rally in Belagavi, Singh said, "Corruption has increased every time Congress has come to power. Every time, when its govt is at the Centre, the party has been accused of corruption."



India-US relationship is the most consequential relationship of this century, one in which Indian-Americans have an important role to play, a top diplomat from the Biden Administration has said. The US-Indian relationship has had its ups and downs. But really over the last 23 years or so, we have been going up and not without a few dips here and there, and not without some challenging issues, Rich Verma said. ...Read More