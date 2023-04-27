close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LIVE: Corruption increased every time Congress came to power, says Rajnath

Catch live updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka saying that corruption increased every time the grand old party came to power. Addressing a public rally in Belagavi, Singh said, "Corruption has increased every time Congress has come to power. Every time, when its govt is at the Centre, the party has been accused of corruption."

India-US relationship is the most consequential relationship of this century, one in which Indian-Americans have an important role to play, a top diplomat from the Biden Administration has said. The US-Indian relationship has had its ups and downs. But really over the last 23 years or so, we have been going up and not without a few dips here and there, and not without some challenging issues, Rich Verma said.

...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Rajnath Singh Joe Biden corruption Congress US India relations Politics BJP AAP Karnataka elections

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:28 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Volume Icon

TMS Ep420: Russian crude oil, Sanjay Mehrotra, travel stocks, LRS

TMS
2 min read

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

workplace, office, startup
2 min read

Green hydrogen company Ohmium raises $250 mn to help address climate change

Green hydrogen, Hydrogen fuel
4 min read

Advantage for BJP if Rahul, Priyanka campaign in Karnataka: CM Bommai

Bommai
2 min read

Top headlines: PLI incentives to 8 sectors, tweak in SEZ rules, and more

PLI scheme, electronics, smartphone, mobile, manufacturing
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon