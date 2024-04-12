LIVE: Agencies have to do their work, says Rajnath Singh on Kejriwal's arrest
BS Web Team New Delhi
Responding to Opposition's claim that the BJP-led government at the Centre had abused the power of agencies to get Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested, Defence minister Rajnath Singh asked why courts didn't grant relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. "Even if it is assumed that Arvind Kejriwal went to jail because of us, why is he not getting relief? Have we taken control of the courts also? What are these people trying to say? Let them have the audacity to say we have captured courts also...is it possible?" Rajnath Singh said in an interview to ANI.
Following the orders of a court in Uttarakhand's Almora town, an FIR has been filed against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar. The court admitted a complaint by an NGO, Pleasant Valley Foundation, against the officials and directed the revenue police to file a case against them and investigate the charges on March 2. According to the Pleasant Valley Foundation, the officials sent four people to a school run by the NGO in Dadakada village on February 14. Kumar and Rajasekhar allegedly threatened to frame the NGO's officials if complaints of corruption filed by it against them with the Vigilance department and other forums were not immediately withdrawn, the complainant stated. The case against the officials was recorded by the revenue police sub-inspector of Govindpur on the orders of Almora's chief judicial magistrate, Almora's District Magistrate Vinit Tomar said.
As a part of its training exercise, the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army fired anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) at a super high-altitude area of 17,000 feet in Sikkim on Thursday, Defence PRO, Guwahati said. The exercise included comprehensive continuity training and live firing from different platforms on moving as well as static targets depicting battlefield conditions. Mechanised and infantry units of the entire Eastern Command participated in the training exercise.
9:30 AM
Canada removes dozens of Indian staff from diplomatic missions in India
Citing inadequate number of Canadian personnel to effectively manage operations, Canada has downsized its Indian staff from its diplomatic missions in the country, The Times of India reported. Last year, India had expelled 41 Canadian diplomats, prompting Canada to close its Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru consulates for in-person operations. Read here for more details.
9:25 AM
FIR registered against Delhi chief secretary after NGO claims he stole evidence of 'scams'
9:21 AM
Mumbai cops retrieve Rs 82.55 lakh school lost in ‘man in the middle' cyber attack
Police officials in Mumbai retrieved Rs 82.55 lakh that a south Mumbai-based international school lost in a 'man in the middle' online attack. A ‘man in the middle' (MITM) attack is one in which the attacker secretly ambushes and sends messages between two parties who believe they are communicating with each other.
8:44 AM
There is no washing machine, says Rajnath Singh on Opposition's charge
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 8:57 AM IST