Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm, team deployed to capture big cat

A team has been deployed at the location and a cage has also been set up to capture the leopard, the official told PTI

A representative image Source: Wikipedia

A cage has been set up in the area to capture the big cat. (A representative image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
A leopard was spotted in Sainik Farm area, a Delhi Forest Department official said on Saturday.
A cage has been set up in the area to capture the big cat, the official said.
"We received a complaint that a leopard was spotted at Sainik Farm area last night. A team has been deployed at the location and a cage has also been set up to capture the leopard, the official told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

