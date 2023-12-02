Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm, team deployed to capture big cat

A leopard was spotted in Sainik Farm area, a Delhi Forest Department official said on Saturday.
A cage has been set up in the area to capture the big cat, the official said.
"We received a complaint that a leopard was spotted at Sainik Farm area last night. A team has been deployed at the location and a cage has also been set up to capture the leopard, the official told PTI.
