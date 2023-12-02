1,052 lost lives in Gujarat due to heart attacks in last 6 months: Minister

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor has said that a total of 1052 people have lost their lives in the state in the last six months due to heart attacks.

The state Education Minister further said that around 80 per cent of the deceased were between 11 to 25 years of age and had no symptoms of obesity.

The Minister further added that the Emergency Service Ambulance (108) is receiving more than 173 cardiac emergency calls every day, in which youth are the biggest victims.