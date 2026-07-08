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Home / India News / LeT terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian after five-day anti-terror operation

LeT terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian after five-day anti-terror operation

Security forces had launched the search operation in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages, in the south Kashmir district on July 3

terrorists encounter, J & K terrorist encounter

A joint team of police, Army's 55 RR and 44 RR, and CRPF had maintained a tight cordon around the area over the last five days with intermittent exchanged of firing taking places between the two sides (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed on Wednesday in an anti-terror operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Security forces had launched the search operation in a dense orchard in the Meemandar area, which comprises seven villages, in the south Kashmir district on July 3.

"You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF," the J-K Police said in a post on X.

A joint team of police, Army's 55 RR and 44 RR, and CRPF had maintained a tight cordon around the area over the last five days with intermittent exchanged of firing taking places between the two sides.

 

The officials had earlier identified the trapped terrorists as Latif and Zakir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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