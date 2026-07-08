3 dead, several missing after landslide in Wayanad, rescue ops continue

At least three people were killed and several others remain missing after a landslide struck the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Meppadi Grama Panchayat of Keralam's Wayanad district on Tuesday, officials said. Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, Fire and Rescue Services and other government departments, are engaged in search and rescue operations.

According to the Wayanad Public Relations Department (PRD), the landslide occurred after a large quantity of excavated earth, removed as part of the tunnel construction project, collapsed onto the site.

The PRD said three deaths have been confirmed so far, while the toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

Nine injured persons have been admitted to hospitals for treatment, while several people are reported missing. Authorities said search and rescue efforts are underway to trace those trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, a review meeting chaired by MLA I C Balakrishnan was held at Kalladi to coordinate rescue efforts. MLA C K Asha, District Panchayat President Chandrika Krishnan, District Collector D R Meghashree, District Police Chief Deva Manohar, ADM K Ajish, Sub-Collector Athul Sagar, local elected representatives and officials attended the meeting.

Temporary shelters have been arranged at the Mundakkai Forest Station and the Chooralmala Church Hall for residents stranded on either side of the bridge. Authorities have also taken steps to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and evacuate residents from vulnerable areas, including Erattukundu, Attamala, Mammikkunnu and Ambedkar Colony.

Officials said construction work at the tunnel site had already been suspended due to heavy rainfall following earlier directions from the district administration. The Public Works Department has been directed to inspect the structural safety of the Meenakshi Bridge after the debris is cleared.

Speaking to ANI, a survivor of the landslide, Ashik, recounted the incident and said the landslide struck suddenly.

"The entire mound of soil that had been piled up there suddenly collapsed and came crashing down. The incident happened at around 11 a.m.," he said.

An eyewitness, Ajmal, said the incident unfolded within moments after people heard a loud sound and rushed out of nearby shops.

"We first heard a sound, and everyone immediately ran out of the shop. At first, we saw a small portion of the soil sliding down. When we heard the sound and came outside, the small landslide suddenly turned into a massive collapse. We warned everyone nearby to move away. People were waiting at the bus stop, and labourers were working in the area.