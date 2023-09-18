close
Sensex (-0.25%)
67670.02 -168.61
Nifty (-0.19%)
20154.00 -38.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.12%)
5872.95 + 7.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.33%)
40694.55 -135.35
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
46079.15 -152.35
Heatmap

Let us resolve to make India corruption-free, developed nation: Goyal

While recalling the deliberations and achievements, he stressed that everyone should resolve for empowerment of women and make India a corruption-free and developed nation

Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Rajya Sabha on Monday started a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal called for making India a corruption-free and developed nation.
When the House assembled for the five-day session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the prime minister's vision for the successful G20 Summit.
He also announced that the House will discuss 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years Starting from Samvidhan Sabha -Achievements, Experiences, Memories, and Learnings'.
The chairman said all members will get an opportunity to express their views during the six-hour discussion.
Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also requested the chairman to revoke the suspension of two AAP members, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, at a time when the House is holding the session and moving into the new Parliament building.
Initiating the discussion, Leader of the House Goyal recalled the contribution made by various members hailing from different parties during the 75 years in the House.

Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Mallikarjun Kharge defends Adhir Chowdhury's 'Nirav Modi' remark in RS

Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned briefly amid din

New Parliamentary building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

From Nehru to Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi's parliament speech highlights

RS Chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons with 50% women MPs

SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons

Isro's Aditya-L1 mission commences data collection with STEPS Instrument

Mumbai-Ahmedabad train traffic resumes as Narmada water level drops: Rlys

While recalling the deliberations and achievements, he stressed that everyone should resolve for empowerment of women and make India a corruption-free and developed nation.
Goyal also announced the shift to the new Parliament building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Narendra Modi corruption Developed nations Parliament

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

Foxconn aims to double workforce, investment in India over next 12 monthsTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon