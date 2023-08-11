Confirmation

Mallikarjun Kharge defends Adhir Chowdhury's 'Nirav Modi' remark in RS

Kharge kept on speaking even as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said it happened in the other House

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Kharge kept on speaking even as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said it happened in the other House. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his party colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha for using "Nirav Modi" for the prime minister was not right as "nirav" means "silent".
Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, was suspended on Thursday for allegedly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disturbing the ministers. The matter will be referred to the privileges committee.
"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended on a flimsy ground. He had just said 'Nirav Modi'. 'Nirav' means "shaant and silent". For uttering 'Nirav Modi', you are suspending (a member)," Kharge said in the Upper House of Parliament.
During a debate, certain remarks are made. "If (a remark) is unparliamentary and hurts someone, at that moment, you can say it is unparliamentary and not correct to use," he said.
Kharge kept on speaking even as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said it happened in the other House.
"I am pleading with you as Vice President of India and Chairman of this House. You have to protect democracy. One should not be suspended like this," Kharge said.

Chowdhury is part of Public Accounts Committee, Business Advisory Committee and also the selection panels of CBI director and CVC. He will be deprived of all these institutions with this suspension. "It is not good," Kharge added.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan said, "The convention of this House has been that the conduct of the other House is not at all discussed in this House. The comments made by LoP (Leader of Opposition) has to be examined and expunged."

Leader of House Piyush Goyal also demanded the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirav Modi mallikarjun kharge Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

