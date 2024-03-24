Light rainfall likely in Delhi, NCR areas in next 2-3 hours, predicts IMD

Vehicles ply on roads during rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday afternoon that Delhi and the National Capital Region may receive light rainfall during the next two-three hours.

"Clouds are entering Delhi from the West and are likely to move across Delhi towards Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas of NCR during the next 2-3 hours. Spells of light rainfall (occasional moderate intensity rain) with gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 Km/h likely over Delhi and NCR during the same period," the IMD said in a post on 'X'.

The national capital received rainfall on March 3 as areas like Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers.

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on March 2 as well. Several areas in Delhi, including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, experienced strong winds and light showers on Saturday morning.

On March 2, the IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

"Severe Weather Observed over Northwest India during 0830 hrs IST to 2030 hrs IST of yesterday, the 02nd March 2024," IMD posted on X.

The IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.