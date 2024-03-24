Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No consumption of liquor at public places on Holi, say Noida Police

The order said, "Apart from this, in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, peace may be disturbed due to protests by various party workers, farmers' groups, and other protestors

Police in Gurugram due to communal violence

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, political or religious, are prohibited.

Press Trust of India Noida
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

No religious prayers or processions would be allowed at public places or disputed sites across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday (Holi), the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Sunday as it imposed CrPC section 144 across the district.
Police also ordered that no person shall consume "liquor or intoxicating substances" at any public place and warned action under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) for violation of the order.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In its order, police said along with Holi, Dhulandi festivals, protests are also proposed by some groups on March 25 and in view of this, "the possibility of disturbance of peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out."

The order said, "Apart from this, in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, peace may be disturbed due to protests by various party workers, farmers' groups, and other protestors.
"Due to all this and in order to maintain peace in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is necessary that any mischievous elements should be prevented from carrying out such activities which may create an unfavourable environment."

Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya in the order said, "Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation and due to paucity of time, it is not possible to provide an opportunity of hearing to any other party, hence this order is being passed ex-parte."

ALSO READ: LS polls: Over 11,600 political hoardings removed within 72 hours in Noida
According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, political or religious, are prohibited.
The order also bars the use of private drones within a radius of 1 km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms etc in public places.
"Namaz, Pooja, or any type of religious processions will be completely prohibited in public places and public routes. In unavoidable circumstances, permission will have to be taken from the Police Commissioner, or the Additional Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone concerned," the order stated.
"No person will neither (sic) try nor inspire anyone to offer puja, namaz etc at disputed sites where the practice is not prevalent. Apart from this, no person will insult each other's religious scriptures. Will not put any kind of religious flags, banners, posters etc. on religious places, walls etc, nor will he provide assistance to anyone in this work," it added.

Also Read

Schools in Noida shut till January 14 for up to 8th standard due to cold

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Farmers protest: Noida Police steps up security along its Delhi borders

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: All you need to know about the toll-free road

Article 370 prevented new laws from being extended to J&K, Ladakh: EAM

Former PM Deve Gowda bats for Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project

K'taka moves SC seeking direction to release funds for drought management

Bengali-speaking Muslims must stop child marriage, polygamy: Assam CM Sarma

Bharat Biotech's TB vaccine MTBVAC begins clinical trials in India

The order also directed that no person will let loose animals like pigs, dogs etc to roam in public places, religious places, procession routes or near religious places during religious gatherings, nor will he cooperate with anyone in doing so, which may offend some community's feelings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Liquor Police noida

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon