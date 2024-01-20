Sensex (    %)
                        
LIVE: Ahead of R-Day, police prohibits flying aerial objects till Feb 15

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Republic Day 2022

An Indian soldier salutes during the Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath

As the country is gearing up for the 75th Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Friday prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital. The prohibition has been implemented for 29 days--from January 18 to February 15--unless withdrawn earlier. Ahead of R-Day, police prohibits flying aerial objects till Feb 15

 Tech giant Microsoft Corporation has said that a Russian-linked hacking group attacked its corporate systems, getting into a “small number” of email accounts, including those of senior leadership and employees who work in cybersecurity and legal. The company said that it is actively taking steps to minimise the damage.
According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft said hackers beginning in November used a “password spray” attack to infiltrate its systems. That technique, sometimes known as a “brute force attack,” typically involves outsiders quickly trying multiple passwords on specific user names in order to try breaching targeted corporate accounts. 
 
President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 to 19 exceptional children in an award ceremony that is scheduled to be organised at Vigyan Bhawan on January 22. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on January 23.

9:28 AM

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

