LIVE: PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in WB, Bihar today

Latest LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil, lay foundation stones, and dedicate multiple development projects worth crores in West Bengal and Bihar today. During his two-day visit to the states, the prime minister initiated several projects and addressed a rally in Hooghly, West Bengal, on Friday afternoon. Today around 10.30 am, PM Modi will be in Krishnanagar, Nadia district, West Bengal, to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for projects totaling Rs 15,000 crore.

In Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister will focus on various sectors such as power, rail, and road, inaugurating, dedicating to the nation, and laying the foundation stone for numerous development initiatives. Notably, he will lay the foundation stone for the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 MW) in Purulia district, contributing to the strengthening of the country's power sector.

The WTO's ministerial conference concluded without reaching decisions on crucial issues like a permanent solution for public food stockpiles and measures to curb fisheries subsidies. However, members did agree to extend the moratorium on imposing import duties on e-commerce trade for an additional two years. During the 13th ministerial conference (MC13), several other outcomes were achieved, including new regulations on domestic services, the formal inclusion of Comoros and Timor-Leste as WTO members, and the extension of benefits for least developing countries even three years after graduation. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed satisfaction, deeming it a "good outcome."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken legal action against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Jairam Ramesh. Gadkari, through his lawyer Balendu Shekhar, issued legal notices on Friday, alleging the dissemination of misleading and defamatory content about him on X. Gadkari expressed shock at the contents posted on the official Congress handle on the microblogging platform. According to the lawyer, Kharge and Ramesh intentionally shared a 19-second video clip from Gadkari's interview with "The Lallantop" web portal, distorting the contextual intent and meaning of his words.President Joe Biden announced on Friday that the United States will initiate air-dropping humanitarian aid into Gaza. This decision comes in response to a chaotic incident with Israeli troops, resulting in the deaths of at least 115 Palestinians and injuries to over 750 others, as reported by Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. The events unfolded when crowds attempted to retrieve goods from an aid convoy, and nearby Israeli troops reportedly opened fire. President Biden stated that the air drops will commence in the coming days.