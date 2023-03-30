close

LIVE: Hotel owners ask Joshimath disaster-hit people to vacate rooms

Joshimath

Cracks are appered in a hotel, in land subsidence affected area in Joshimath | PTI photo

People, who were shifted to hotels by the administration after cracks developed in houses due to land subsidence in Joshimath of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, have now been asked by hotel owners to vacate their hotel rooms by March 31. The "ultimatum" by hotel owners has been issued in view of the forthcoming Yatra season for Chardham pilgrimage in the state.

Ajay Banga, the US pick to head the World Bank, appears almost certain to become the anti-poverty lender’s next president after nominations closed Wednesday with no country publicly proposing an alternative candidate.

Efforts to strengthen democracies around the globe are working and the world is turning the tide towards greater freedom, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday as he sought to assure that democratic institutions work.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | BS web team | India | Politics | Uttarakhand | Congress | Karnataka Assembly elections | Election Commission

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

