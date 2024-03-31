LIVE: Oppn to hold 'Loktantra Bachao' rally today against Kejriwal's arrest

A massive fire erupted at a scrap godown in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra on Saturday night. Fire officer Shailesh Shinde confirmed that no casualties have been reported. Shinde stated, "At 11:30 pm, we received a fire call and immediately rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, and fortunately, there have been no casualties." The godown contained a substantial amount of scrap materials, including wooden ply, plastic items, paper, and cardboard. Approximately 15-20 warehouses were engulfed in flames, with some four-wheelers also catching fire, according to officials.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its lineup of leaders who will spearhead the campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the State of Tripura (Schedule-1A), as well as for the bye-elections to the 7-Ramnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency. Among the prominent campaigners are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.