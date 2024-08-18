LIVE: Mamata Banerjee failed to handle situation, should resign, says Nirbhaya's mother
BS Web Team New Delhi
The mother of Nirbhaya, the victim of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, has demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she had "failed" to handle the situation after widespread protests broke out against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered during her duty hours at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Her colleagues and doctors across the country have been holding protests to seek justice for her.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has reacted to Governor’s prosecution sanction order against him over allegations in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam’. He said that the decision by the Governor is unconstitutional and it is an attempt to destabilise the elected government.
The Centre on Friday directed the heads of all government-run medical colleges and institutions in the country to file an institutional FIR, in cases of violence against health care workers on duty, within six hours of the incident.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board said on Saturday that a uniform or secular civil code will not be acceptable to Muslims as they will not compromise with Sharia law. In a press release, the AIMPLB, stated, "The All India Muslim Personal Law Board considers the Prime Minister's call, on the occasion of Independence Day, for a Secular Civil Code and terming religious personal laws as communal ones is highly objectionable."
9:22 AM
Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors continue stir, healthcare services remain affected across Bengal
Healthcare services remained affected across West Bengal for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday as agitating junior doctors at state-run hospitals continued their cease-work demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. As the outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals are closed on Sundays, the rush was less even as senior doctors were attending the emergency department to provide treatment to the visiting patients.
9:12 AM
Navi Mumbai mall receives hoax bomb threat, probe on
InOrbit Mall in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area received a bomb threat via email on Saturday, prompting an immediate evacuation. The Bomb Detection Squad found no suspicious objects after thorough checks. The search ended by 2:50 pm, and the mall reopened to the public shortly after. Police are investigating the email's origin and identifying its sender.
9:09 AM
Rajnath Singh to release commemorative coin on Karunanidhi centenary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release a Rs 100 commemorative coin on the centenary of late DMK president M Karunanidhi here on Sunday. Singh will release the "Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Centenary Commemorative Coin," in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, ruling DMK president and Karunanidhi's son at an event in Chennai.
9:04 AM
‘Dragged her on floor’: Air India crew member attacked in London hotel room
An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly attacked by an intruder at a London hotel earlier this week. The incident occurred Thursday night at the Radisson Red Hotel at London's Heathrow, reported Hindustan Times. The attacker has been held.
8:59 AM
Bangladeshi political analysts urge India to refix ties with Dhaka
India will benefit if it supports the current transition government in Bangladesh and moves to build relationships with other political parties instead of focussing on one person and party, political analysts, foreign relations and security experts said on Sunday. After the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, took oath as the Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8 amid violence and chaos.
8:52 AM
Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba to hold talks with Jaishankar on Monday
Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will be a five-day visit to India beginning Sunday with an aim to explore ways to further expand bilateral ties, officials said. Deuba is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, they said. The Nepalese foreign minister's visit comes a week after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Kathmandu.
8:50 AM
It doesn't seem this is work of one person: Former NCW chief Rekha Sharma on rape-murder incident at RG Kar
Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma stated, "It does not seem that this is the work of one person," on Saturday while discussing the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to shield those involved in the incident. "It does not seem that this is the work of one person; there are others involved whom Mamata Banerjee wants to protect. Now that the case is with the CBI, a full investigation will reveal what she was trying to conceal," Sharma added.
8:44 AM
Trump labels Harris as 'radical left lunatic' in Pennsylvania rally; says 'Biden hates Kamala'
Former US President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden during a rally in Pennsylvania, focusing on their economic policies. Trump claimed that Harris's background and policies have worsened the economy, citing inflation and lower real incomes. He also warned of an economic depression if he does not win the upcoming election. Trump’s central claim was that Harris’s policies have worsened the economic situation for Americans. "Joe Biden hates her," Trump declared.
8:41 AM
AIMPLB expresses shock at PM Modi's call for Uniform Civil Code during I-Day speech
AIMPLB has made it clear that they will not break away from Sharia law. Their spokesperson, Dr SQR Ilyas, in a press statement, expressed shock at PM Modi's announcement to call personal laws based on religion - such as Sharia, communal laws.
According to the AIMPLB, Muslims in India have the right to practice laws as per their religion, which is given in the Shariat Application Act, 1937, and the Constitution of India. In Article 25 of the Constitution, citizens have the fundamental right to profess, propagate and practice religion and abide by its laws.
8:39 AM
In most cases, violence against doctors done by either patient or patient’s attendants: Centre
The central government, addressing one of the key demands of protesting doctors, put out the directive as it sometimes takes days to file an FIR, which further delays action in cases of assault against health care workers, including doctors. “Recently, it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other health care staff in government hospitals. A number of health care workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done by either patient or patient’s attendants,” read the order issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
8:37 AM
Mamata Banerjee is trying to mislead the public: Nirbhaya's mother
The mother of Nirbhaya, Asha Devi told PTI, "Instead of using her authority to take action against the culprits, Mamata Banerjee is trying to mislead the public... She herself is a woman. She should have taken strict action against the culprits while discharging her responsibility as the head of the state. She should resign because she has failed to handle the situation."
First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 8:35 AM IST