LIVE news: Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor', Sambhal magistrate prohibits outsiders entry, and more
Latest news updates: Catch all the live news developments from across the world here
New Delhi
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi improved to the ‘poor’ category early on Monday, offering slight relief to residents compared to the previous ‘severe’ AQI levels. The overall AQI remained at 318 on Sunday night, and improved in most of the areas of Delhi-NCR in early morning on Monday. A thin layer of smog engulfed the regions around Central Delhi. Security was heightened at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid where an incident of stone pelting took place when a survey team arrived to conduct a survey of the mosque on Sunday. Sambhal District Magistrate has issued a notification prohibiting any outsider, social organization or public representative from entering Sambhal without the orders of the authorities. After the landslide victory in the recently concluded by-elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five assembly constituencies in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday outlined the party's strategy for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections in the state. Sarma emphasised that the BJP would focus on at least five key constituencies in Assam, particularly those with significant religious minority voters. "In the next assembly election, we are going to repeat in at least five constituencies. I have already defined my pathway where to go and which constituency to go. But all over Assam, we can't go. The situation is not correct right now. But I outlined North Karimganj, South Karimganj, Lahorighat, Rupahi and Samaguri will be our focus area," CM Sarma added.
9:20 AM
Sambhal violence: Prohibitory orders issued, outsiders barred from entry till Nov 30
The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and barred the entry of outsiders till November 30 after three men were killed and scores of others, including security and administration personnel, injured in a violence by protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. The order has been issued under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya late.
9:03 AM
Five-six opposition MLAs might join Mahayuti in few months: NCP chief whip
NCP's chief whip Anil Patil has claimed there is unrest in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) camp and its five to six MLAs might cross over to the ruling Mahayuti in the next four months. The MVA, comprising the Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, suffered a crushing blow in the just concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, winning only 46 of the state's 288 seats.
8:48 AM
Aam Aadmi Party has not fulfilled promises: BJP's Vijender Gupta slams AAP
Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the party has not fulfilled the promises it made. "AAP has failed at governing Delhi and has not fulfilled the promises it made to the people. The mismanagement in Delhi and the irregularities in governance prove that AAP legislators have failed in their duties; that's why Arvind Kejriwal ji is changing them," Delhi Assembly LoP Vijender Gupta said.
8:44 AM
Yogi government introduces state-of-the-art cruise to elevate Mahakumbh's grandeur
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is committed to offering devotees a sublime and elevating experience at Mahakumbh 2025. This year's Mahakumbh is set to surpass all previous editions, with the inclusion of the Nishadraj cruise in the Sangam area as a notable highlight.
8:35 AM
Connectivity corridor will be a game changer, says EAM Jaishankar about IMECC
In a significant diplomatic milestone, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the new premises of the Indian Embassy in Rome, underscoring the growing strength of bilateral ties between India and Italy. Jaishankar, in his remarks, highlighted the strategic importance of the new Embassy, noting that the establishment of such a diplomatic mission is always an essential marker in the evolution of any bilateral relationship.
8:34 AM
Congress leader Pawan Khera condemns Sambhal violence, calls it "well-planned conspiracy"
Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned the incidents of violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, describing it as a "well-planned conspiracy". The violence, which erupted during a survey of a mosque on Sunday morning, resulted in three deaths and injuries to around two dozen people, including policemen and senior officials.
8:33 AM
Congress appoints Qazi Nizamuddin AICC in-charge of Delhi ahead of elections
Congress appointed Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria ahead of the assembly elections to be held in Delhi early next year. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also constituted a three-member screening committee for the upcoming assembly elections. Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan will chair the committee, while Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal were appointed as the members of the panel.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Delhi Pollution Uttar Pradesh government Assembly elections BJP S Jaishankar
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 8:31 AM IST