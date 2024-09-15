LIVE news: Rescue efforts underway in Meerut after building collapse kills eight; some still trapped
BS Web Team New Delhi
A building collapsed in the Zakir Colony of Meerut on Saturday. Three out of the eight rescued people have lost their lives, confirmed DM Deepak Meena. Sniffer dogs are being used to detect signs of human life under rubble.
The arrested officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal was brought to the special Crime Branch in Kolkata by the CBI after his medical test at BR Singh Hospital. Abhijit Mondal, along with Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, were arrested by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Meanwhile, junior doctors continue their protest for the fifth consecutive night at Swasthya Bhawan, in the Salt Lake area of West Bengal's Kolkata.
While discussions over whether or not Ukrainian forces should be permitted to utilise weaponry provided by the West to launch attacks deeper into Russia go on, the Biden administration said it is getting ready to send a sizable aid package to Ukraine in the upcoming weeks. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Saturday that President Biden will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterpart from Ukraine, this month, and that Washington is preparing a "substantial" round of further help for Kyiv. "I do think we need a comprehensive strategy for success in this war, and that is what President Zelenskyy says he is bringing," Sullivan said.
8:55 AM
Iran successfully launches satellite in its programme criticised by West
Iran described the launch as the second such launch to put a satellite into orbit with the rocket. Independent scientists later confirmed the launch and that the satellite reached orbit.
8:49 AM
SDRF rescues 400 stranded people in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh amid road blockage due to landslide
8:47 AM
Road accident in Rajasthan kills six; three injured
Pawan Meena, Hindoli Circle Inspector, told PTI, "This morning at around 4:30 AM, there was an accident near the (Bandi) tunnel on the Jaipur road. A vehicle with nine passengers was involved, out of which six died on the spot, and three were injured and have been referred to Kota for treatment. It appears that the accident occurred when a vehicle coming from the wrong side collided head-on."
8:41 AM
Assam govt temporarily suspend mobile internet today for recruitment exam
The Assam government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-a-half hours from 10 am on September 15 (today) during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts.
8:37 AM
There are a lot of prospects in the upper part of Assam: Oil India Limited Chairman
Oil India Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Ranjit Rath, said, "...We did well in our physical performance. We made 5.5-6% growth in terms of our oil and gas production...All this happened with our strategy to enhance our exploration efforts and production efforts. We have an ambitious plan and we have a target of 4 million metric tonnes of crude oil production."
8:31 AM
Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J-K's Poonch
An encounter broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, an official said on Sunday.
8:20 AM
DRDO successfully conducts first phase of field firing trials of Indian light tank 'Zorawar'
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the first phase of developmental field firing trials of the Indian Light Tank Zorawar. In a post on X, PRO, Defence, Guwahati said, "DRDO successfully conducted developmental field trials of Indian Light Tank, Zorawar. The collaboration with Indian industry aids in the growth of the domestic manufacturing ecosystem."
8:18 AM
Becoming Prime Minister not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction: Nitin Gadkari
Speaking in Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "I do not want to name anyone but a person said to me, if you are going to become a Prime Minister, we will support you. I said, why you should support me, and why I should take your support. To become a Prime Minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and organisation and I am not going to compromise for any post, because my conviction is most important to me. I think that this conviction is the biggest strength of Indian democracy."
8:17 AM
PM Modi to flag off six 'Vande Bharat' trains at Tatanagar today
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We are determined for the rapid development of Jharkhand. Today at around 10 am, I will have the privilege of flagging off six 'Vande Bharat' trains at Tatanagar, as well as laying the foundation stone and inaugurating many more projects. Apart from this, I will also be a part of the program related to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin."
Topics : Narendra Modi Meerut Building Collapse Russia Ukraine Conflict United States Kolkata Rape cases
First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 8:22 AM IST