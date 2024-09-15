LIVE news: Rescue efforts underway in Meerut after building collapse kills eight; some still trapped

A building collapsed in the Zakir Colony of Meerut on Saturday. Three out of the eight rescued people have lost their lives, confirmed DM Deepak Meena. Sniffer dogs are being used to detect signs of human life under rubble.

The arrested officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal was brought to the special Crime Branch in Kolkata by the CBI after his medical test at BR Singh Hospital. Abhijit Mondal, along with Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, were arrested by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Meanwhile, junior doctors continue their protest for the fifth consecutive night at Swasthya Bhawan, in the Salt Lake area of West Bengal's Kolkata.

While discussions over whether or not Ukrainian forces should be permitted to utilise weaponry provided by the West to launch attacks deeper into Russia go on, the Biden administration said it is getting ready to send a sizable aid package to Ukraine in the upcoming weeks. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Saturday that President Biden will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his counterpart from Ukraine, this month, and that Washington is preparing a "substantial" round of further help for Kyiv. "I do think we need a comprehensive strategy for success in this war, and that is what President Zelenskyy says he is bringing," Sullivan said.