LIVE news: This is the right time to invest in India, says PM Modi to French business leaders

On the last day of his three-day France visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the second Indian consulate in the country after the Embassy in Paris. He will also attend a ceremony a ceremony to pay homage to soldiers who died in First and Second World Wars at the Mazargues War Cemetery. PM Modi will embark on a US visit on February 13 after the conclusion of his French tour. Earlier at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, PM Modi underscored that AI regulation should not only mitigate risks but also foster innovation and advance global sustainability goals. “AI is writing the code for humanity in this century. But it is very different from other technology milestones in human history. AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster,” PM Modi said.
Nasa announced Tuesday that SpaceX will switch capsules for upcoming astronaut flights in order to bring Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams home in mid-March instead of late March or April. Human spaceflight is full of unexpected challenges, NASA's commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said in a statement. That will shave at least a couple weeks off their prolonged stay at the International Space Station, which hit the eight-month mark last week. The test pilots should have returned in June on Boeing's Starliner capsule after what should have been a weeklong flight demo.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody six officials of Delhi Transport Department for alleged corruption and bribery. The agency had been receiving complaints against widespread corruption in the department, CBI officials said.
10:05 AM
White House bars AP reporter from Oval Office because of AP style policy on 'Gulf of America'
The White House blocked an Associated Press reporter from an event in the Oval Office on Tuesday after demanding the news agency alter its style on the Gulf of Mexico, which President Trump has ordered renamed the Gulf of America. The reporter tried to enter the White House event as usual Tuesday afternoon and was turned away, AP executives said. The highly unusual ban, which Trump officials had threatened earlier Tuesday unless the AP changed the style on the Gulf, could have constitutional free speech implications.
9:45 AM
Exam centres with mass copying cases will be barred permanently: Fadnavis
The examination centres where mass copying for classes 10 and 12 board exams is reported will be barred permanently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said. Forty two cases of copying were reported on the first day of the HSC examination for class 12 on Tuesday, according to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
9:27 AM
Russia releases imprisoned American Marc Fogel in what US calls step toward end of Ukraine war
Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained by Russia, has been released in what the White House described as a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for President Donald Trump, left Russia with Fogel, a history teacher from Pennsylvania, and they landed back in the US at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday night, according to the White House.
9:18 AM
Tejas: HAL assures delivery of LCA to IAF, says technical issues resolved
Maker of Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas,' Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday assured it will soon start delivering the airplane to the Indian Air Force with the technical difficulties now being resolved, amid reports of concerns raised by IAF chief AP Singh in this connection. HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil said, "the delay is not simply attributable to just I would say laziness on part of the industry." "There have been technical issues which have got sorted out. The concern of the Air Chief is understandable," he said.
8:52 AM
Maha Kumbh: Millions gather for Maghi Purnima 'snan'
The Maghi Purnima sacred bath began early Wednesday as millions of devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Lakhs of devotees have already taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and other ghats since the bathing started early morning. Millions of devotees are headed to the Sangam Nose to take a dip.
