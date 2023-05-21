LIVE: PM Modi pays floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders pay floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other G7 leaders paid floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan.
Sudan's warring factions have agreed to a new short-term ceasefire, US and Saudi mediators announced on Saturday, after several previous attempts to broker a truce that holds have failed. The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces signed off on a seven-day ceasefire in Jeddah that is due to take effect on Monday in Sudan, the US and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement, the AP reported.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded the entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter aircraft till the checks are carried out and investigations into the reasons behind the crash over Rajasthan earlier this month are ascertained. Three people lost their lives in the crash when a MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne from the Suratgarh air base crashed over Hanumangarh in a village on May 8.