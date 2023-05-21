LIVE: PM Modi pays floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

Sudan's warring factions have agreed to a new short-term ceasefire, US and Saudi mediators announced on Saturday, after several previous attempts to broker a truce that holds have failed. The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces signed off on a seven-day ceasefire in Jeddah that is due to take effect on Monday in Sudan, the US and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement, the AP reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders pay floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other G7 leaders paid floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan.