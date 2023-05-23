Business Standard

close

LIVE: Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team
Representative Image

Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 8:56 AM IST
The third edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) will begin in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Branded as the 'biggest endeavour' taken up by the state, over 4,000 athletes and officials from 207 universities in the country are expected to take part in 21 disciplines to be hosted over 12 days. While five cities of Uttar Pradesh will host most of the events, shooting events will be held in New Delhi.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said he is not in the race to become prime minister and asserted the Opposition wants a leadership that would work for the betterment of the country. Speaking on Monday at a condolence meet for Ram Takawale, the Pune University's vice chancellor who passed away recently, Pawar said opposition parties might face a little task of projecting one person as the prime ministerial candidate if they come together.

The Border Security Force intercepted a fifth Pakistani drone in four days that intruded into India from along the International Border (IB) in Punjab to drop a drugs consignment, a force spokesperson said on Tuesday. The flying object was "downed" around 9 pm on Monday in the Amritsar sector in Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district, he said.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

