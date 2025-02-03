LIVE News: Mahakumbh's third 'Amrit Snan' begins, CM Adityanath monitoring situation
The Maha Kumbh witnessed its third grand Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the globe, all seeking spiritual liberation through the sacred dip, which was going on smoothly, officials said. More than 1.65 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 4 am today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally monitoring the situation since 3.30 am from Lucknow. As of February 3, over 340 million (34 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. Meanwhile, a large number of devotees gathered at Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' in the early hours today. The Basant Panchami holy bathing ritual assumes significance in the wake of the stampede during the previous Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya (Jan 29) which resulted in at least 30 deaths and left 60 others injured.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticised Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks regarding the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, accusing him of indulging in "cheap politics" over a major religious event. Maurya said that while everyone is saddened by the incident, the SP supremo's continuous political comments on the Maha Kumbh suggested that his "mental balance has deteriorated" after losing power. Maurya said, "We are all saddened by the tragic incident that happened in Mahakumbh, but Akhilesh Yadav is continuously commenting and doing politics on a big event like Maha Kumbh. It is very cheap politics to say such things again and again. His mental balance has deteriorated due to being ousted from power, that is why he is saying such things."
JMM passes resolution rejecting CAA, UCC, NRC in Jharkhand
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha passed a 50-point resolution which included the rejection of Citizenship Amendment Act, Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens in the state. The resolution was passed during the party's 46th foundation day, which was celebrated at Gandhi Maidan in Dumka on Sunday night.
Indian-American musician and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy
Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon has won the Grammy award for the album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. The 67th edition of the biggest musical awards night, organised by the Recording Academy, was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tandon, also a global business leader and the older sister of former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi, won the award along with her collaborators South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto.
Mahakumbh: Sadhus across Akhadas take holy dip at Triveni Sangam
Sadhus from different Akhadas took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam to offer prayers to Maa Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami. A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at Prayagraj Junction as the city prepared to host the sacred Amrit Snan on February 3, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami.
UN condemns strikes on civilians in Sudan
In a statement issued on Sunday, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami condemned the strike on the Sabreen market and attacks on several residential neighbourhoods in Omdurman, Khartoum State in which she said that over 60 people have been killed and more than 150 are reported injured.
