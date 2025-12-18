Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Lok Sabha passes VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA amid Oppn protests

Lok Sabha passes VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA amid Oppn protests

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to the eight-hour discussion on The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Opposition members trooped to the well of the House raising slogans against the government. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA with a new initiative that guarantees rural jobs for 125 days every year amid vociferous protests by the Opposition.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan responded to the eight-hour discussion on The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, asserting that the Modi government was ensuring that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi were upheld through various initiatives taken by it.

"Congress killed ideals of Bapu, NDA ensured Bapu lives through pucca houses built under the PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat," Chouhan said listing out government schemes for welfare of the poor.

 

Opposition members trooped to the well of the House raising slogans against the government from dropping Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural jobs initiative and tearing copies of the G RAM G Bill and flinging it towards the chair.

The Lok Sabha passed the G RAM G Bill by a voice vote amid uproar by the opposition. The speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day after the bill was passed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Over 27 flights cancelled, many more delayed at Delhi Airport due to fog

Modi, Narendra Modi

In last 11 years, India has changed its economic DNA, says PM Modi

K Ram Mohan Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister

Govt revived many pre-independence airstrips into airports: Rammohan Naidu

Supreme Court, SC

Stray dogs case: Supreme Court to take up matter again on January 7

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

Queues thin out at Delhi fuel stations as 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule kicks in

Topics : Lok Sabha Parliament winter session winter session MGNREGA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon